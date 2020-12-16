One charged in DeFuniak Springs homicide

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man is charged with second-degree murder after deputies respond to a 911 call Monday afternoon.

The caller, Cole Morgan Ward, told dispatchers he choked his finance to death.

Cole Morgan Ward

Deputies arrived on the scene and detained Ward and confirmed his fiance was deceased after attempting CPR and using an AED.

Ward was interviewed before being transported to the office for further questioning. The SAO was contacted and responded to the scene. A residential search warrant was drafted later Monday evening and approved for the residence.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was obtained to charge Ward with second-degree murder. An arrest warrant was drafted and signed by the judge.

Ward was arrested and booked into the county jail. He had first appearance Tuesday morning and was given a $50,000 bond.