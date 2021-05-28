MPD: Four arrested in burglary case

MARIANNA, FL (Marianna Police News Release) — On May 28th, 2021 at approximately 3:25am, an officer with the Marianna Police Department observed a silver in color, Volkswagen, passenger vehicle with an Alabama registration plate exit the complex of Holly Hill Apartments.

The vehicle traveled across the roadway, into the complex of Spring Gate Manor. The vehicle immediately parked and turned its lights off. The officer made consensual contact with the occupants of the vehicle to determine if they were lost. While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.

While speaking with the four occupants of the vehicle, officers identified two as juveniles and two as adults. Marcus Tovar and Jarred Rhoten were the adults. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located items that appeared to have been stolen. Investigating further, officers located paperwork that led them to five different residences within the City of Marianna. Also located within the vehicle were pre-packaged baggies of marijuana and THC extract.

Officers were able to make contact with the owners of the property and all property was confirmed stolen. The property was released back to the owners. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, officers determined that the subjects were traveling throughout the city, burglarizing vehicles. Officers were able to obtain an admission, which helped clarify the investigation.

It was determined that five vehicles were broken into. These vehicle burglaries were a result of vehicles being unlocked. There were no reports of broken windows or damage to vehicles during these burglaries.

The juveniles involved in this case have pending charges against them, which will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office and the Department of Juvenile Justice. Tovar and Rhoten were arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.