Mother and son arrested following struggle with deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While conducting foot patrols near Gap Creek Drive Saturday night an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a disturbance between two men in the street in front of an apartment.

While he was trying to investigate, one of the individuals, later identified as 33-year old Mark Sanders, started walking away from the scene despite several verbal commands to stop.

When the deputy tried to keep Sanders from leaving, Sanders pulled away violently and began reaching into his right front pants pocket. A struggle ensued and a woman later identified as Sanders’ mother, 56-year old Pornaree Sanders, got between the deputy and her son.

The deputy ultimately discharged his Taser twice, enabling him to get control of Mark Sanders. Pornaree Sanders had continued trying to separate her son and the deputy despite being told to stop.

She was later arrested on an active warrant and resisting arrest. After gaining control of both subjects a Glock 40 caliber handgun was located within close proximity of where the deputy struggled with the pair. Mark Sanders admitted to having had it in his right front pants pocket and said he was not trying to harm the deputy.

A search of a black satchel Mark Sanders was wearing revealed 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams suspected heroin, 8 grams suspect powder cocaine, 1 Tramadol, 1 Hydrocodone, 8 Xanax, 4 Diazepam, 28 Oxycodone, all packaged for distribution, as well as $ 738.00 US Currency in “street folds”.

He is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Legend drug (Tramadol), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The OCSO deputy was not injured in the struggle.