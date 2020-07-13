Missing some marijuana? JCSO is holding it for you

On Monday, July 13, 2020 members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division responded to the area of White Pond Church Road in reference to a Marijuana grow site.

The Narcotics Division had been made aware of the grow site through area reconnaissance and numerous citizen complaints. Approximately 52 Marijuana plants were located and seized at the site which had been relocated on the property from its initial discovery. Investigators made contact with the property owner who denied knowledge of the grow site.

If you or anyone you know happens to be missing any Marijuana from the White Pond Church Road community please feel free to contact Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and we will be glad to direct you accordingly.

Sheriff Lou Roberts would like to extend his most sincere gratitude to the vigilant citizens of the White Pond Church Road community and ask for their continued support in our efforts to combat illegal narcotics.

Sheriff Roberts and his staff are committed to the fight against drugs that plague our community, and would like to encourage anyone with any information about those who traffick, manufacture, abuse, use, sell, and/or deliver any illegal narcotics to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersofjacksoncountyfl.com