Marianna Police Department issues a community warning

It has been brought to the attention of the Marianna Police Department that Jackson Hospital and the Jackson County Health Department has been going to homes in a van, asking for insurance cards and information to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

This information is not true and there is no entity conducting this type of service.

If someone arrives at your home requesting medical or personal information in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine or for any other reason, please contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident. Do not give any personal or medical information to any unauthorized individuals.