Marianna man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – Logan Rosborough of Marianna, Florida, was sentenced to serve
10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of receiving, possessing, and
distributing child pornography. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District
of Florida, announced the sentence, which was handed down on January 20.
“Receiving, possessing and distributing pornographic images and videos of children are crimes
that leave victims with significant, long-lasting trauma and a loss of innocence that cannot be
recovered,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “This behavior is simply intolerable, and in the Northern
District of Florida we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to pursue, prosecute, and
punish those who engage in these practices.”
In July 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Rosborough, 21, had
uploaded 49 images containing child pornography via Tumblr, a micro-blogging and social
networking website. The majority of the female children in the 49 pornographic images appeared
to be younger than 5 years old, and none of them appeared to be older than 12. Further
investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified over 1,500 images and
videos of child pornographic material through searches of Rosborough’s cellular telephone,
social media, and electronic storage accounts.
“This child predator thought he could use the anonymity of social media applications to spread
vile images without detection,” said Micah McCombs, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the
HSI Tampa Field Office. “But thanks to our HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners
at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, he will now be held accountable for his crimes.”
Rosborough was charged in July 2019 with one count of receipt of child pornography, one count
of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography that
involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who has not attained 12 years of age. He pled guilty to
all charges on March 17, 2020.
“On behalf of the men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend
sincere gratitude to all of our law enforcement partners,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donnie
Edenfield. “With their dedication and cooperation, the citizens of Jackson County are able to
enjoy a safer community. We will continue to work tirelessly in order to bring those who prey on
children to justice.”
This investigation resulted from the collaborative work of the Homeland Security Investigations,
the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case
was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven.