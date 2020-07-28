Marianna man charged with aggravated battery

Date of Release: 07/27/20 Subject: Aggravated Battery Arrested: Dylan Andrew Williams W/M 24YOA

On Monday July 27, 2020, at approximately 9:30pm Officers with Marianna Police Department were dispatched to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex on Carters Mill Road in reference to an individual being stabbed.

The victim was located and provide medical attention and transported to Jackson Hospital by Jackson County Fire and Rescue. The suspect was later located at his residence outside of the city by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department upon making contact with the subject, Dylan Williams, officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Williams was charged with aggravated battery.

If you see something say something. Contact Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000