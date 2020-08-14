Marianna man charged with aggravated assault

MARIANNA, Fla. — On Thursday 8/13/2020 at approximately 1:39 A.M., Marianna Police Officers responded to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex in reference to an armed and dangerous subject, officials wrote in a news release.

The news release states: prior to arrival, Officers were informed that the caller stated a subject would not leave her apartment and was armed with a handgun. Upon arrival, Officers observed a subject walking away from the caller’s apartment building. Officers noticed that the subject was carrying a handgun. At sight of the Officers, the subject tossed the handgun to the ground and fled.

After a brief foot pursuit and with the use of a dart firing stun gun, the subject was placed into custody. The handgun was collected and found to be loaded.

The subject was later identified as Pernell Anderson. Upon a search of Anderson’s criminal history, it was determined that he is a convicted felon.

Officers learned that prior to their arrival, Anderson threatened the caller with the handgun at the front door of her apartment. When she went inside to call for law enforcement, her younger brother had to physically stop Anderson from entering the apartment. It was at this time, Anderson put the handgun to his throat and threatened to cause harm to him and everyone inside the apartment.

Anderson was transported to J.C.C.F. to await first appearance.

Pernell Donell Anderson Charges: Possession of Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Improper Exhibit of Firearm, Resist Officer Without Violence, Attempted Burglary, Aggravated Assault (2 counts)