Marianna man accused of kidnapping mom

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A mom of two was forced to leave her two young children alone in their home after their father captured her at gunpoint, police said.

According to the Marianna Police Department, on October 19 a witness at Cottondale Village Apartments told officers that a mother of two young children had been abducted from her home.

The witness identified the abductor as Calvin Peterson Jr., 26, of Marianna.

After abducting the woman, Peterson stole her car, and took her to another location where he held her captive, officers said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop when they noticed a car matching the description and were able to recover the victim safely.

The victim told officers that Peterson tossed the gun out the window when he saw the police behind him. The gun was located and recovered.

Peterson is being charged with domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child neglect, grand theft of mother vehicle, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Police said the case remains under investigation.