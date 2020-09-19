Manhunt in Sneads leads to arrest

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads Police Department has arrested a man who ran away on foot after officers approached him about an outstanding arrest warrant on Friday.

According to officers, Tyson Nobriga, 26, of Chattahoochee was at Sneads Tire & Oil when officers approached him about his felony warrant for vehicular homicide.

Nobriga, headed southbound on Section Avenue while the officer chased him and told him to stop, officers said.

Nobriga ran into a wooded area where officers from the Sneads Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattahoochee Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol set up a perimeter, officers said.

Once ACI dog team arrived, they tracked Nobriga into a wooded area behind the Family Dollar where he was found submerged in a pond trying to hide from officers.

Nobriga was detained, handcuffed and placed under arrest by law enforcement.

He is charged with a felony warrant for vehicular homicide, and resisting arrest with violence.