Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Manhunt in Sneads leads to arrest

Crime News Release

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads Police Department has arrested a man who ran away on foot after officers approached him about an outstanding arrest warrant on Friday.

According to officers, Tyson Nobriga, 26, of Chattahoochee was at Sneads Tire & Oil when officers approached him about his felony warrant for vehicular homicide.

Nobriga, headed southbound on Section Avenue while the officer chased him and told him to stop, officers said.

Nobriga ran into a wooded area where officers from the Sneads Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattahoochee Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol set up a perimeter, officers said.

Once ACI dog team arrived, they tracked Nobriga into a wooded area behind the Family Dollar where he was found submerged in a pond trying to hide from officers.

Nobriga was detained, handcuffed and placed under arrest by law enforcement.

He is charged with a felony warrant for vehicular homicide, and resisting arrest with violence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Course helping BCSO employees better manage mental health crises

Bay County seeking to get Federal Funding for Hurricane Sally

Scott Road Bridge Closed

Holmes River Creek rises to 27 feet, sets historic record

Georgia Milton celebrates her 103rd brithday

Jackson County officials say "the worst of the flooding is over"

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the