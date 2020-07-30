Man steals Porsche, attempts to use home-printed check to buy Rolex watches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka man is behind bars after driving away from an Okaloosa County car dealer ship after paying for a Porche with a check he printed at home.

Casey William Kelley was arrested Wednesday by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft of a motor vechile and uttering a false bank note and attempting to purchase Rolex watches with a bad check.

During the investigation, it was determined Kelley purchased a Porche 911 Turbo using a fraudlent check written for $139,203.05 on Monday.

Tuesday, Kelley presented another check in the amount of $61,521 to a jewler in Miramar Beach in attempt to purchase three Rolex watches. The jeweler held onto the watches until he could determine if the check would clear. The fake check was reported to WCSO on Thursday.

When arrested Wednesday afternoon, Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and did not get the cashier’s check from his bank.

Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.