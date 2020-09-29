Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Man shot during drug deal faces charges

Crime News Release
John Wade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa Island man shot during a drug deal last week now faces multiple charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his apartment, deputies wrote in a news release.

John Wade, 22, was arrested September 25th for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wade suffered a gunshot wound to the upper arm and abdomen on September 22 outside his apartment during what he told investigators was an argument over a drug transaction, deputies wrote. Wade had armed himself during the encounter and after being shot and then tossed his firearm onto the front porch of an apartment next door. There was blood leading inside his apartment and a strong odor of marijuana coming out, but Wade refused to give deputies consent to search.

Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Bonita Avenue address on September 23rd and found 44 ounces of marijuana, 30 grams of THC extract, approximately 116 grams of mushrooms, digital scales, Ziploc bags and more. The bags holding marijuana had blood on the outer portions.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

