Man sets fire to occupied home

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — An attempted burglary turned into an arson arrest when a man set fire to an occupied home of someone he knew.

According to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men on the porch — one of them the homeowner and victim, the other, the suspect. The homeowner told officers that the suspect (who he knew) had tried to break into his home by using multiple tree limbs that were located around the front porch.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Dwayne Schley, 34. While Schley was being detained by officers, the victim approached and told them he’d also set fire to the home, officers said.

Officers observed a gas can next to the back of the house and signs that a fire had burnt the side of the house, officers said.

After firefighters responded, they determined that the fire was close to engulfing the home completely but had only burned a small portion of the back wall, officers said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” said Chief James Hurley. “This could have ended differently with injury or death had the fire kept burning.”

Schley, who admitted the crime, was arrested for arson in the first degree for setting fire to an occupied home.

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail where he awaits First Appearance.