Man gives himself an early Christmas present by setting truck on fire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man used gasoline to set fire to his own truck in an effort to give the Sheriff’s Office a task.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, after responding to an explosion, deputies found a truck fully engulfed in flames on Marc Creek Road in Crestview on Saturday.

While on the scene, deputies discovered the truck belonged to Kevin Robert Murphy, 28, deputies said.

Murphy told deputies that he’d set his own truck on fire with gasoline in an attempt to give deputies something to do, and to give himself “an early Christmas present.”

While searching Murphy, deputies found crystal meth inside a rolled dollar bill, and a glass smoking pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. Murphy admitted to using the pipe to smoke meth, deputies said.

Murphy’s truck was identified as a black 2002, Chevy Silverado, deputies said.

The defendant is being charged with three counts: arson, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.