Man arrested for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators arrested a man Friday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, mentally handicapped girl.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told her family she was sexually assaulted on Dec. 12.

After an investigation by the Sheriff’s office and the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Team, they arrested Chip Wayne Weeks, 55, at his home in Grand Ridge.

Weeks was charged with lewd & lascivious battery, lewd & lascivious molestation, lewd & lascivious conduct, and sexual battery to a mentally defective person (12 yoa).

Investigators found meth and drug paraphernalia in Week’s home which led to several other charges.

Weeks was also on state probation for possession of illegal narcotics.