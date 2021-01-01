Man arrested after short case charged with aggravated assault

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday Panama City Police were dispatched to the area of East 8th Court and M<Acarthur Avenue in reference to a subject threatening another citizen with a firearm.

Officers in the area spotted the suspect by the description provided by the victim. As officers attempted to approach the suspect, who was still armed with the firearm, he fled on foot. Officers pursued and apprehended 39-year-old James Rozier III after a short foot chase.

The firearm, along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia were collected and Rozier was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Once at the Bay County Jail, Rozier was also served with an outstanding warrant for his arrest for written threats to another, stemming from a separate incident.

Rozier’s charges from this incident include aggravated assault with a firearm, written threats to another, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officers without violence.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone having information, in this case, is urged

to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112.