Man arrested after discharging a gun in public

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department responded to a report of an armed man firing round at people on Friday morning.

After obtaining information on the scene, officers located James Bell at Peterson’s Grocery on Carters Mill Road. Several guns and various weapons were located inside of Bell’s pickup truck.

Bell was taken into custody without incident but refused to cooperate with law enforcement conducting the investigation.

Bell was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharing a weapon in public.