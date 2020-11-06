Lynn Haven police arrest three in meth and child porn case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police have arrested three local people on felony charges after searching a home on Illinois Avenue.

Steven Wayne Demarcus

A joint investigation involving the Lynn Haven Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations was initiated when information was received that child pornography was being received at and distributed from that home, officers wrote in a news release.

Paul Marceau

Steven Wayne Demarcus, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography; possession of methamphetamine, and keeping a drug house.

Paul Raphael Marceau, 32, was arrested and charged with: possession of methamphetamine.

Alicia Michelle Abston, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Alicia Abston

“In addition to various quantities of methamphetamine which was found throughout the home, multiple cell phones, computer(s), computer peripherals, USB storage devices, and other electronics were seized during the execution of the search warrant,” officers wrote in a news release.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information regarding the criminal activities of these individuals is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.

