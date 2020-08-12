Lynn Haven man accused of stealing social security cards

The Lynn Haven Police Department announces the arrest of 19-year-old, Dylan A. Logan, of Lynn Haven.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 2:35 am, LHPD officers were called to the Reserve Apartments in reference to an unidentified male inside one of the apartments. The complainant advised officers that he had been sleeping when he was awakened by his bedroom door closing.

He saw an unknown male across the bedroom who appeared to be tampering with something on the wall. When the complainant realized that he did not know the person in his room, he got up and began to chase the subject out of the apartment.

The two ran out to the front of the apartment complex and into the parking lot where the complainant was able to tackle the man and hold him until officers arrived. Officers identified the man as Dylan A. Logan, LHPD wrote in a news release.

Logan was in possession of four social security cards that were not in his name, the news release states. Logan was unable to tell the officers where he had obtained the cards or what he had done earlier that evening, due to drinking a Four Loko malt beverage, officers wrote. While investigating, officers learned that the social security cards belong to the tenants of the apartment, and Logan had taken the cards from the tenant’s vehicle.

It was later learned that four birth certificates were also taken from the vehicle. Logan was arrested for burglary of a vehicle and burglary of an occupied dwelling. He was transported and booked into the Bay County Jail without incident.