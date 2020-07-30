Local man arrested for sexual battery on a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man Thursday after an investigation into allegations that he sexually battered a juvenile.

The victim revealed incidents of sexual abuse to a family member. The family member then confronted Ashden Pippins, who admitted to the encounter. BCSO was contacted by the family member Wednesday.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations began an investigation and conducted an interview with the victim. After the interview, investigators were unable to find Pippins at his residence.

A BCSO patrol deputy spotted Pippins Thursday morning.

Pippins was taken into custody and interviewed and admitted to investigators to the encounter with the victim, blaming it on the victim, stating it was “her idea”. Pippins was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery On a Child (under the age of 12).