K-9 helps capture runaway inmate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County K-9 named Gypsy helped deputies capture an inmate who walked away from a work crew in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Clyde Hunter, 32, left from a work crew cleaning up storm debris at the little league park at 469 South 25th Street at 10:05 am.

The Walton County Drone Team was called onto the scene and dispatched other area units to help, deputies said.

With the help of “Gypsy”, a bloodhound from Walton CI, and the work of law enforcement in the area of Darby Lane at 8:40 this evening, deputies said.

He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.