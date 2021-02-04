Jackson County man arrested after breaking into ex’s home

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — On Monday, February 1st, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising her ex-boyfriend was en route to her residence in the Rocky Creek area. The caller advised dispatch that the subject may be unstable and had made statements about harming her and then himself. She also stated that he has been known to carry a firearm.

As the deputies were en route, a second call was received by the sheriff’s office advising the subject was at the residence and had broken a window out and fled the scene.

After deputies left the scene to begin the process of investigating the call and preparing the documentation to apply for a warrant, a third call was received by the female.

She advised that the subject was back at the residence, trying to break in. The caller then advised dispatch that the subject had gained entry into the residence and was trying to break down the bedroom door where she and another male subject were located.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, the subject was located inside the residence and was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Johnathan Mullins, 25-years of age, has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, assault on two accounts, and two counts of criminal mischief.