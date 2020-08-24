Inclement weather causes Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A car was driving east on Magnolia Road approaching a right curve. When at that time due to the inclement weather, the driver, a 38-year-old from Fort Pierce, Fla., lost control of the car.

The car began to rotate clockwise. The driver steered the car back to the left. The car traveled onto the south shoulder. The car’s front collided with a tree before coming to final rest at the area of collision with the tree facing northeast.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries.