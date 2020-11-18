Illegal pass leads to DUI charges

Crime News Release
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle pass another vehicle in a no passing zone around 11p.m. on Tuesday. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and while making contact with the driver, identified as 34-year-old Roy Pepples Jr.

The deputy detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from within the vehicle. The deputy conducted a roadside investigation that concluded Pepples Jr. was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. Pepples Jr. later provided a lawful sample of his breath which determined him to be over twice the legal limit for breath alcohol content.

Pebbles Jr. was arrested and charged with DUI.

