Homeless person charged in Panama City assault

Crime News Release
At about 1:45 a.m. on July 16, 2020 Officers of the Panama City Police Department
responded to the Beeline convenience store at 2338 Stanford Rd in reference to a physical
altercation between a citizen and an employee.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that 57-year-old Bryan Burrell had
entered the store with a backpack, and the clerk asked him to remove the backpack while in the
store. An argument ensued between the two, with the clerk then telling Burrell to leave. Burrell
removed a pry bar from his pants and aggressed toward the clerk.

The clerk attempted to defend himself, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by the crowbar. Officers arrived, detaining Burrell, and seeking medical attention for the store clerk. The clerk was transported to a local hospital for treatment of those injuries.

Bryan Burrell, a transient of the Panama City area was arrested and charged with
aggravated battery with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

