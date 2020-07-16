Homeless person charged in Panama City assault

At about 1:45 a.m. on July 16, 2020 Officers of the Panama City Police Department

responded to the Beeline convenience store at 2338 Stanford Rd in reference to a physical

altercation between a citizen and an employee.



Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that 57-year-old Bryan Burrell had

entered the store with a backpack, and the clerk asked him to remove the backpack while in the

store. An argument ensued between the two, with the clerk then telling Burrell to leave. Burrell

removed a pry bar from his pants and aggressed toward the clerk.

The clerk attempted to defend himself, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being struck by the crowbar. Officers arrived, detaining Burrell, and seeking medical attention for the store clerk. The clerk was transported to a local hospital for treatment of those injuries.

Bryan Burrell, a transient of the Panama City area was arrested and charged with

aggravated battery with a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police

Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by

downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.