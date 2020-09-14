Home video footage leads to triple burglary arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Home video footage helped officers locate three men they believe to be responsible for a home invasion and robbery on September 13.

On Sunday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call at 25 Yacht Club Drive in Cinco Bayou.

According to deputies, the homeowner has a video surveillance system in place and offered to let deputies view the footage. The footage showed the victims’ door being kicked in by masked men.

During the robbery, shots were fired and one victim, who was asleep on the couch, was hit in the face. The trio fled the scene after the homeowner’s dog came after them, deputies said.

After quickly watching the footage, deputies were able to get a description of the suspects’ clothing and put out a “Be On the Lookout”, deputies said.







Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department spotted and detained three individuals matching the description at Jet Drive Park: Nigel Fryer, 17, of Fort Walton Beach, Dazzmin Ford, 23, of Birmingham Alabama, and Ladarius McCall, 22, of Fort Walton Beach.

In addition to the men matching the description, deputies said one of the defendant’s shoe tread matched a footprint from the scene of the crime.

Deputies said McCall confessed to taking part in the home invasion robbery. He said Fryer, another defendant, told him someone at the property owed him money. McCall also confessed to kicking in the door and told deputies Fryer punched the victim in the face.

Ford, told deputies they planned to take money and drugs. He directed them to the guns and masks that they threw away after leaving the scene of the crime, deputies said.

All three men are being charged with robbery with a firearm and burglary with assault. Fryer, who was already on probation and a convicted felon is also being charged with possession of a firearm.