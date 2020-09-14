Hit-and-run causes 100-gallon fuel spill

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hit-and-run is under investigation after a car crashed into the right-side saddle fuel tank of a tractor-trailer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 4:30 on Monday, a small sedan was traveling from Stephens Road, in Santa Rosa County onto Highway 90 when it failed to yield right of way to eastbound traffic.

After hitting the side of the tractor-trailer, the sedan fled the scene and was not able to be identified.

The impact from the sedan caused the fuel tank to rupture and completely empty over 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto U.S. Highway 90’s eastbound lanes in the area of Stephens Road, officers said.

The only description officers have to the care is a gold sedan with a right or left front headlight damaged, officers said.

No injuries were reported due to the collision.

Eastbound U.S. Highway 90 at Stephens Road will be closed due to the fuel spill and clean up by FDOT.