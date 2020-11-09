Highway collision results in DUI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DUI investigation is underway after a car made a U-turn through a grass medium on Interstate-10 early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling west on Interstate 10, in the outside lane, near mile-marker 71 when a car traveling the opposite direction made a U-turn across the medium and caused a collision with the car going westbound, officers said.

The driver who made the U-turn was suspected to be under the influence and a DUI investigation is now underway, officers said.

The driver under investigation was transported to a nearby hospital and suffered minor injuries. The other driver suffered no injuries, officers said.

Both Westbound lanes of travel were intermittently blocked throughout the night, officers said.