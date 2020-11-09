Highway collision results in DUI investigation

Crime News Release

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DUI investigation is underway after a car made a U-turn through a grass medium on Interstate-10 early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling west on Interstate 10, in the outside lane, near mile-marker 71 when a car traveling the opposite direction made a U-turn across the medium and caused a collision with the car going westbound, officers said.

The driver who made the U-turn was suspected to be under the influence and a DUI investigation is now underway, officers said.

The driver under investigation was transported to a nearby hospital and suffered minor injuries. The other driver suffered no injuries, officers said.

Both Westbound lanes of travel were intermittently blocked throughout the night, officers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss