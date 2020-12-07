Guns, cash, narcotics seized; two arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized narcotics-laced “candies”, firearms, cash, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine and arrested two as a result of a search warrant.

Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division served the search warrant at a home in the Callaway area Friday. During the search, Investigators found approximately nine ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 59 packets of candy THC and a small amount of a powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Other substances were also found in the home which will need further testing by a laboratory to identify. Investigators also seized approximately $3,600 in US currency, two firearms and a vehicle.

The residents of the home, Tyler W. Shelton and Maygin S. Cardinell, were both arrested based upon the results of the search warrant. Shelton is on inmate release status from the Florida Department of Corrections and is a convicted felon, having been released from prison in 2019. Additional charges are expected due to small children living in the home.

Tyler W Shelton. Age 28, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child neglect, possession of THC resin with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maygin S Cardinell, age 29, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC resin with intent to distribute, child neglect, and possession of drug paraphernalia.