Gulf County resident arrested for heroin trafficking

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announced the arrest of Vicki W. Trickey, 60, of Wewahitchka.
A concerned citizen contacted the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office after they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Arm Drive in Wewahitchka. The caller provided a vehicle description and noted the vehicle was parked in the roadway for a prolonged period.
Deputy B. McCorvey responded to the area and determined the vehicle was no longer present. Deputy McCorvey continued to look for the vehicle and located it at a convenience store. He recognized the occupant, Trickey, and knew she was wanted in Gulf County for failure to appear in court.
A traffic stop was conducted and Trickey was taken into custody on the active warrant. During an inventory of her vehicle, a plastic bag containing suspected “black tar” heroin was located. A field test was conducted, and the substance tested positive for heroin.
The total package weight was 7.35 grams.
Once at the Gulf County Detention Facility, Trickey was also found in possession of methamphetamine which was hidden on her person and concealed in a container.
Trickey was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.