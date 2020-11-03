Gulf County resident arrested for heroin trafficking

A concerned citizen contacted the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office after they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Arm Drive in Wewahitchka. The caller provided a vehicle description and noted the vehicle was parked in the roadway for a prolonged period.

Deputy B. McCorvey responded to the area and determined the vehicle was no longer present. Deputy McCorvey continued to look for the vehicle and located it at a convenience store. He recognized the occupant, Trickey, and knew she was wanted in Gulf County for failure to appear in court.