Geneva man charged with meth possession

Crime News Release
Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Geneva, Alabama man Tuesday, January 12.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop in the area of Highway 79 and Highway 160 and made contact with 28-year-old Dustin C. Mills, who dispatch advised did not possess a valid driver’s license.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Highway performed a free-air sniff and alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle, where they located a smoking pipe that contained methamphetamine.

Mills was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm