Fourth arrest made in burglary scheme

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth person in connection with a rash of car burglaries at a Destin Condominium Complex that included theft of a firearm.



18-year old Rozelle Payton of Fort Walton Beach was located last night in Destin during a traffic stop

on Harbor Boulevard. Payton had warrants for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest stemming from an incident July 29th at Islanders Condominiums at 502 Gulf Shore Drive.



Deputies had arrested three suspects that night in connection with a car burglary and theft of a firearm: 15 year old Tremell Gilbert, 13-year old Keelee Christensen, and 20-year old Jalen Taylor. One of the suspects however, identified as Payton, ran from the scene.



Payton however was located shortly before ten o’clock last night as a passenger in a car that was the

subject of a traffic stop. Deputies found an unholstered .38 special revolver matching the description of the gun stolen during the June 29th car burglaries within Payton’s reach. Payton was arrested on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon. He was also served the warrants for armed car burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.



The driver of the vehicle, 28-year old Jonathan Yates, was charged with driving with a suspended

license, subsequent offense.