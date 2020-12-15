Fountain man arrested for sexual battery on a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (BCSO) — On Saturday, December 12th, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of sexual battery on a child under the age of sixteen, deputies wrote in a news release. On Tuesday, BCSO Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of a Fountain man in the case.

Working closely with the Children’s Advocacy Center, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim. During this interview, the child was able to tell investigators details of the sexual battery. 32-year-old Brett Van was developed as a suspect.

BCSO continued with the investigation, conducting additional interviews. It is now believed that the suspect did commit the crime of sexual battery on a child. Contact was made with Van and he was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.