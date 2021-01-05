Fort Walton Beach man arrest after shooting into a vehicle

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in connection with shooting a bullet into a car during an argument in Destin Monday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 35-year old John Bludsworth with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim says he had been with a woman earlier in the evening who he believed had taken money from him. He located her at a hotel in Destin and then found the vehicle she’d left in at the Destin Fudpuckers. He says when he tried to make contact with her to get back his money, Bludsworth got out of a car with a pistol and pointed it at him before firing a shot at the victim’s car, hitting it behind the driver’s door.

Deputies later found the gun in a bush at a motel at 19001 Emerald Coast Parkway.