Father charged in infant’s death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department responded to a call from a mother concerning an unresponsive child on January 31, 2020.

Officers and EMS responded to the residence to render aid to a 2-month-old baby. EMS transported the infant to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators began investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death with the assistance of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alexander Marmolejo

During the investigation, it was learned the child had been left solely under the supervision of his father, 29-year-old Alexander Marmolejo, prior to being discovered unresponsive. It was learned that Marmolejo became impaired with alcohol while caring for the infant, which led to an unsafe sleeping situation.

As a result of the investigation, Marmolejo is believed to have contributed to the infant’s death through his own actions. An arrest warrant was issued on October 20, charging Marmolejo with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Florida Regional Task Force Marmolejo was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail, awaiting first appearance.