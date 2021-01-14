Father arrested for child neglect in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A father is behind bars for child neglect after police pulled him over for a routine traffic stop.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers pulled over Tr’ia D. Wiley, 27 of St. Louis Missouri for a routine traffic stop when they spotted an empty car seat in the back of his car.

Officers immediately started asking questions about the location of the child. Wiley told officers the child was at the Ramada by Wyndham with a babysitter known as “Ki Ki”, officers said.

After discovering Wiley had no valid driver’s license, an out-of-state warrant, and was in possession of marijuana, investigators and officers went to the hotel room to do a welfare check.

They discovered an 18-month-old child alone in the hotel room with notable injuries.

The child was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart.

Wiley was later discovered to be the father of the child, officers said.

After asking Wiley about the condition of the child, he told officers he’d learned how to treat the child’s wounds from YouTube.

Wiley has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, no valid driver’s license, and drug charges.

He was transported to the Bay County Jail to await his first appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing.