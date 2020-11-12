Expired tag leads to felony charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop for an expired license tag led to the arrest of a Crestview man for the possession of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a full-automatic firearm, two counts of possession of a concealed firearm without a license, driving with a revoked driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Freeman III was pulled over on November 10 on Ferdon Boulevard. He told the deupty he did not have a license. A Cresetview Police Department K-9 on scene alerted deputies to Freeman’s car.

The search turned up a loaded handgun in the drivers door pocket, a loaded AR-15 style pistol with a selector switch for full-automatic, 2 grams of heroin, meth, marijuana, and a scale with meth residue.

Freeman’s Alabama driver’s license was revoked in May of 2018.