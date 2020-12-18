Eight charged in Holmes County drug investigation

Crime News Release
Posted: / Updated:

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for the sale of methamphetamine and charged three more, who are still at large.

  • Charles Brokschmidt, 34
  • Christopher Charles Castello, 52
  • Thomas Charles Hershell, 64
  • Sean Dawson Reid, 21
  • Wesley Adam Thompson, 37

Arrested were:

  • Thomas Charles Hershell, 64 – sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Sean Dawson Reid, 21- sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Wesley Adam Thompson, 37 – sale of methamphetamine
  • Charles Brokschmidt, 34 – sale of marijuana
  • Christopher Charles Castello, 52- possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jerry Hiram Johnson, 50
  • Caleb Devon Leverette, 24
  • Anthony Taylor, 41

Still at large are:

  • Anthony Taylor, 41 – sale of methamphetamine
  • Caleb Devon Leverette, 24 – sale of methamphetamine
  • Jerry Hiram Johnson, 50 – sale of methamphetamine

Anyone with information with the three people still at large are encouraged to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, option 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss