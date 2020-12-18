Eight charged in Holmes County drug investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for the sale of methamphetamine and charged three more, who are still at large.
Arrested were:
- Thomas Charles Hershell, 64 – sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
- Sean Dawson Reid, 21- sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
- Wesley Adam Thompson, 37 – sale of methamphetamine
- Charles Brokschmidt, 34 – sale of marijuana
- Christopher Charles Castello, 52- possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Still at large are:
- Anthony Taylor, 41 – sale of methamphetamine
- Caleb Devon Leverette, 24 – sale of methamphetamine
- Jerry Hiram Johnson, 50 – sale of methamphetamine
Anyone with information with the three people still at large are encouraged to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, option 1.