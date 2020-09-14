Drug pipe falls out of man’s hand during traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bonifay man was arrested for possession of drugs after a glass smoking pipe fell out of a bandanna he was holding during a traffic stop.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on September 11, Jimmy Philip Ryals, 40, was pulled over for a traffic stop on J Harvey Etheridge Street when the glass pipe fell into plain sight. This lead deputies to personally search Ryals’, as well as his car.

On Ryals, deputies found four baggies containing methamphetamine, a cloth that contained cocaine, three syringes, marijuana, and another smoking pipe. A metal smoking pipe was located inside his car, deputies said.

Ryals was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.