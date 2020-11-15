Jackson County man charged with murdering his father

Update

MARIANNA Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man is under arrest for shooting his father after ongoing domestic issues, deputies said.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor Garrett, 20, is being charged with an open count of murder for shooting his father, Derick Garret, 49.

Original story below:

A shooting occurred Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. off of Blue Springs and Calhoun Road.

Officials said at this time the shooting appears to be domestic with one person who was shot multiple times and transported to Jackson hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries.

According to officials, the suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not yet released the names of the suspect or the victim.

