Dollar General armed robbery suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect involved in the November 30th armed robbery of Dollar General off of Highway 231.

Ardarreyus Walton (40) from Prattville, Alabama, has been arrested after a two-day investigation into the incident.

Deputies said at 8:15 p.m. on November 30th, the suspect entered the Dollar General, taking out a firearm and demanding money. BCSO obtained video footage of the incident from security cameras, in which the suspect can be seen taking an undisclosed amount of cash and getting away.

Investigators were able to locate Walton at a residence at 4336 Brannon Road, where he was found getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Deputies then approached Walton and took him into custody. They said they believe he has been staying in Bay County for about a month.

Walton is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.