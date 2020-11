DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs Police Department is currently searching for two men that burglarized an area business wearing masks and gloves.

If you have any information about the men pictured below, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Rick Boblitt at (850) 892-8513. You can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-8477(TIPS).