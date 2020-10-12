Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man has been arrested on sexual assault charges against two young girls.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 46-year-old James Hughes with sexual battery on a victim under the age of twelve, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation with a child, and displaying obscene materials to a minor.

One victim says the abuse took place in 2011. Another says she was molested between 2016 and 2020. The second victim also told investigators Hughes would show her pictures and videos of his genitals, nude adult females, and sexual activity.

Anyone with additional information on Hughes is asked to contact OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS, online at emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by testing the P3 Tips Mobile app.