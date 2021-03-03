Crestview man arrested for child pornography

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On February 26th, 2021 members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigation Section, and the Crestview Police Department served a search warrant in the 500 block of Gadwell Street in Crestview. The search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

Eldon Garlough

Earlier this year, deputies say an investigation was initiated by Cyber Crimes Investigators assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) working an internet undercover operation. The operation was an effort to identify persons using peer-to-peer (P2P) software on the internet to traffic in child pornography. During the course of the investigation, 61-year-old Eldon Garlough of Crestview was developed as a suspect. Authorities say child pornography was discovered during the search warrant on computer equipment in his home.

Garlough was charged with nine counts of Possession of Photographs/Videos of Sexual

performance of a child. He is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.