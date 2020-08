PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Convicted sex offender Kalvin Perrion Wallace is at large. Panama City Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating him.

Wallace broke his probation when he but off his electronic monitoring device and currently has an active arrest warrant.

PCPD officials urge anyone with information in reference to this case to contact them at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via the “Panama City” Tip411 smartphone app.