Citizens’ tips lead Holmes County Sheriff to vehicle theft suspects

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office charged two subjects in connection to a vehicle that was stolen and then recovered in the beginning of August.

Holmes County Deputies first responded on August 6th to a local automotive shop where a truck left for repair had been stolen. HCSO sought public assistance by posting photos of the truck on social media. A citizen called on August 8th to report seeing the truck abandoned at the end of Boat Ramp Road. Once the vehicle was recovered the investigation into the theft continued.

Another citizen called in a tip to the Bonifay Police Department on September 27th that assisted investigators in identifying 27-year-old Brandon Charles Lee Thomas of Bonifay and 52-year-old Robert Jack Hippler of Caryville as suspects.

Warrants have been obtained for Thomas and Hippler, who are each charged with grand theft of a vehicle. Thomas is currently in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.