Chipley woman arrested after traffic stop yields multiple drugs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman is behind bars after a traffic stop yields multiple types of drugs.

Shortly after 2 AM Friday morning a Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit stopped a vehicle at Pioneer Rd. and Jefferson Street in Wausau, FL. Another deputy arrived shortly after to assist and K-9 Axil was deployed.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputies finding synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a prescription bottle containing several different types of prescription drugs.

The driver, 40-year-old, Jillian Anne Pennewell was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of New Legend Drugs without a prescription, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.