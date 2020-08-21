Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Chipley woman arrested after traffic stop yields multiple drugs

Crime News Release
Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman is behind bars after a traffic stop yields multiple types of drugs.

Shortly after 2 AM Friday morning a Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit stopped a vehicle at Pioneer Rd. and Jefferson Street in Wausau, FL. Another deputy arrived shortly after to assist and K-9 Axil was deployed.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputies finding synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a prescription bottle containing several different types of prescription drugs.

The driver, 40-year-old, Jillian Anne Pennewell was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of New Legend Drugs without a prescription, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 18th

