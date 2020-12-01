Chipley man charged with illegal dumping

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that illegal dumping is not only a blight on the beautiful county, it’s also an arrestable offense.

This reminder follows that charging of a Chipley man for dumping debris and other household trash on Bonifay Chipley Road.

Domonic Yeatman

The HCSO first responded to the complaint on November 25, after a citizen reported someone had dumped a large amount of garbage along the roadside.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the debris had been dumped by 22-year-old Domonic Yeatman.

Yeatman, who agreed to turn himself in on Tuesday is charged with misdemeanor littering.

Sheriff John Tate would like to remind residents that the Holmes County Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The recycling center accepts a variety of items, including paper and metal goods, plastic, and appliances. For more information, call the recycling center at 850-547-0922.