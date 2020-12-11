Chipley man arrested while attempting to flee arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chipley man after fleeing from law enforcement Thursday night.

A traffic stop was initiated around 10:15 p.m. on Orange Hill Road. While waiting for a license check, K-9 Axil was deployed and began to alert deputies to possible narcotics. The driver identified himself as 45-year-old Lawrence Natale, was asked to step out of the vehicle. Natale hesitated while deputies asked him repeatedly to exit the vehicle.

Deputies pursued Natale at high rates of speed down several Washington County roads. During the pursuit, Natale repeatedly hit his breaks nearly causing a collision with the patrol car. Spike strips were deployed successfully and Natale’s vehicle came to a stop at which time he was apprehended.