Chase ends in two arrests

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At approximately 12:24 AM, One of Florida Highway Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) Trooper spotted a white Nissan sedan matching the description of a stolen vehicle, backing into a residence on Laurie Avenue. The Trooper parked down the road from the residence and notified Bay County Sheriff’s Office (entering agency of the stolen vehicle) to confirm and request assistance.

When the Nissan left the residence, the CIU Trooper was able to check the tag and confirm it was the stolen vehicle in question. When the trooper activated his emergency lights for a traffic stop, the vehicle initially pulled to the curb as if they were stopping. The driver then quickly accelerated and began to flee, making a left onto Front Beach Road.

The CIU Trooper decided, for the safety of the public and near pre-school, to utilize the PIT Maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique). In doing so, it caused disabling damage to the stolen vehicle. The stolen Nissan made a left onto Dorothy Avenue where it crashed into a ditch.

The driver, identified as a white female, Diane Rheanna Harden, 19, of Panama City Beach, Florida. She was arrested for 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Synthetic Marijuana), 1 count of tampering with evidence, 1 count of aggravated fleeing and eluding with property damage, and 1 count of grand theft.

The male passenger, identified as a white male, Leroy John Belosic, 24, of Panama City, Florida. He was arrested for 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Synthetic Marijuana), 1 count of tampering with evidence, and 1 count of grand theft.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and with the transport of the two arrested individuals to Bay County Jail.